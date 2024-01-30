Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Trinity!

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — We have a triple threat for your Pet Adoption Tuesday; Trinity is your smart, laid-back, ride-or-die girl!

This 7-year-old mixed breed is a class-A relaxer. Trinity likes a quiet space and is just as happy playing with her toys by herself or napping as she would be snuggling with you.

A chill, adult-only space would be her idea of paradise, but that doesn’t mean she’s not up for adventure. Whether a trip around the block or across the country, Trinity is ready to go.

We will warn you—she’s very determined when food is involved. If there’s something yummy to get to, she’ll find a way.

Speaking of determined, Trinity is a little shy, but once you’re a part of her pack there’s no turning back!

Are you ready to have a best buddy for life? Find out more about getting to know Trinity at Mackenzie’s Animal Sanctuary!