Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Topher!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Humane Society of West Michigan (HSWMI) brought Topher, a 1-year-old mixed breed pup who loves other dogs, cats, and kids!

And coming soon: The Humane Society of West Michigan's Birthday Party!

Humane Society of West Michigan

Grab a ticketand celebrate 141 years of finding safe, happy, fur-ever homes for pets across West Michigan!

June 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., they'll host puppy yoga, carnival games, a photo booth for dogs and humans, food trucks, inflatables, fowling, face painting, raffles, an auction, and more!

The event benefits the HSWMI's efforts to raise $20K to help animals coming to the shelter.