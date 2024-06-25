Watch Now
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Topher!

Humane Society of West Michigan
Posted at 10:38 AM, Jun 25, 2024

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Humane Society of West Michigan (HSWMI) brought Topher, a 1-year-old mixed breed pup who loves other dogs, cats, and kids!

And coming soon: The Humane Society of West Michigan's Birthday Party!

HSWMI Birthday Party Flier

Grab a ticketand celebrate 141 years of finding safe, happy, fur-ever homes for pets across West Michigan!

June 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., they'll host puppy yoga, carnival games, a photo booth for dogs and humans, food trucks, inflatables, fowling, face painting, raffles, an auction, and more!

The event benefits the HSWMI's efforts to raise $20K to help animals coming to the shelter.

