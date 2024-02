GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At nearly 50lbs, would you believe this gentle giant is only 5-months-old?

He's looking for a family just as sweet as he is and can't wait to play with kids and other dogs!

Michele's Rescue Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Tomatoa

Tomatoa has mastered crate training, sleeps through the night, and is very quickly picking up on house-training and supervising tiny humans as they bake cookies.

Michele's Rescue would be happy to introduce you— so reach out soon!