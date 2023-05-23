Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet this magical trio!

Harry, Ron, Hermione
FOX 17 / Michele's Rescue
Harry, Ron, Hermione
Posted at 8:45 AM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 08:45:19-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michele's Rescue brought three kittens straight from Hogwarts for Pet Adoption Tuesday!

All about 2 months old, all ready to cast a spell on your heart.

Hermione

Hermione
The only girl in the group— and the leader, clearly. She's ready to explore new places and show her brothers the way. You may think she's in two places at once, but she'll settle down for head rubs from the right muggle!

Harry

Harry
He's ready to try something new, but he loves to relax, too. He likes to play with his twin, Ron, by sneaking up and surprising him with an adventure!

Ron

Ron
The sweetest of the trio, Ron's favorite thing is head rubs... and belly rubs... and snuggles. He loves to play with his twin, Harry!

Each one is mighty cute on their own, but the trio together would make for a magical adventure!

Find out everything you need to know about adopting Ron, Hermione, and Harry at the Michele's Rescue website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward