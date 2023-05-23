Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet this magical trio!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michele's Rescue brought three kittens straight from Hogwarts for Pet Adoption Tuesday!

All about 2 months old, all ready to cast a spell on your heart.

Michele's Rescue

Hermione

The only girl in the group— and the leader, clearly. She's ready to explore new places and show her brothers the way. You may think she's in two places at once, but she'll settle down for head rubs from the right muggle!

Michele's Rescue

Harry

He's ready to try something new, but he loves to relax, too. He likes to play with his twin, Ron, by sneaking up and surprising him with an adventure!

Michele's Rescue

Ron

The sweetest of the trio, Ron's favorite thing is head rubs... and belly rubs... and snuggles. He loves to play with his twin, Harry!

Each one is mighty cute on their own, but the trio together would make for a magical adventure!

Find out everything you need to know about adopting Ron, Hermione, and Harry at the Michele's Rescue website.