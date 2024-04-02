Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Stitch!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Each Tuesday we feature an adoptable animal looking for a home!

This week we were introduced to Stitch from the Humane Society of West Michigan.

Stitch is 5 years old and about 65 pounds.

If you'd like to bring him to your home, check out how to adopt here.

The Humane Society of West Michigan is also gearing up for the 12th annual Paws, Claws, and Corks. The fundraiser includes food, wine and the opportunity to bid on auction packages to support local animals in need.

This year's event is happening April 10 at DeVos place.

You can buy tickets here.

