Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Stephanie!

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — Once again Pet Adoption Tuesday is back to add a little happiness to your day— and maybe a new family member to your home.

Today we meet Stephanie, an Australian Sheppard mix from Mackenzie’s Animal Sanctuary!

Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary

This 16-month-old ball of energy can’t wait to join your next adventure and shower you with cuddles.

She’s having a great time learning commands – she’ll learn almost anything for a treat! Her high-spirited nature would be good with an active family (with a fenced in yard for off-leash play!) and she does well with kids and other dogs.

During her training the folks at Mackenzie’s found Stephanie is not a fan of having her feet touched but will take all the snuggles and belly rubs you can doll out.

Want to learn more about Stephanie or any of the other animals available for adoption at Mackenzie’s Animal Sanctuary? Fill out their adoption survey here.