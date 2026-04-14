Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Spud!

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday we meet Spud, a puppy available for adoption from Harbor Humane!

Harbor Humane

Here's what they have to say about him:

This little 3 month old guy was found wandering the mean streets of Nunica all by himself, but you’d never guess it now—he’s settling into foster life like a champ! 💙

Spud is an energetic, fun-loving pup who’s always ready to run, play, and bring a smile to your face. He’s got a playful personality and isn’t afraid to let you know when he wants a buddy—especially when Casper isn’t quite in the mood! 😄

When he’s not bouncing around (sometimes literally—you’ll catch him doing the cutest little hops), he’s perfectly content relaxing, often snoring away like he’s got zero worries in the world. 💤

✔️ Sleeps through the night

✔️ Does great in his playpen

✔️ Playful, curious, and full of personality

✔️ Loves companionship and attention

Spud is learning the ropes quickly and would thrive in a home ready to keep up with his playful spirit while giving him the structure and love he deserves.

For more information on adoption, click here!

Harbor Humane

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