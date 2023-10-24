It's our favorite day of the week — Pet Adoption Tuesday!

Meet Specks, a 2-year-old cattle dog mix— in fact, everything about her is a mix. She has both brown and blue eyes, loves both snuggling and running around doing tricks, and (we like to think) she couldn't decide whether to be black, white, or spotted— so she's just all three!

This shy girl will warm up quick and is hoping for a chill family -- maybe an older sibling or two -- who'd still like to get out and help hone her ball skills.

Head to Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary website to find out more about making Specks a part of your family!