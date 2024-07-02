Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Sparkles!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Brighten your day with this shining beauty!

Named for the way her big green eyes get your attention, Sparkles was rescued from Honduras and brought to Michigan by Flight Angels of Roatan. Now she’s living with a foster family from Michele’s Rescue, ready for her next adventure!

Michele's Rescue

This petite sweetie is about 6-months-old, loves other cats and kids, and will start purring the moment she sees you.

Need to add this former island cat to your suburban jungle? Check out how to get started here.