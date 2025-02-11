LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — Here, ye – here ye! Introducing Sir Hector, Lord of a Goofy Giants!

As we approach his goofiness’s 5th birthday, let it be known that he is in need of a new kingdom of his own.

Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Sir Hector from Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary

Sir Hector pedigree of 50% gentleman, 50% derp-dog, and 100% inquisitive is well documented by his current hosts, Mackenzie’s Animal Rescue.

Required amenities include plenty of outdoor play— time at a lake or pool is a plus!— room to roll around, plenty of belly rubs, and a couch large enough to snuggle with his subjects.

Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Sir Hector from Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary

While Sir Hector enjoys the presence of children, a kingdom without other animals is best.

Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Sir Hector from Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary

A meeting can be set up by contacting Mackenzie’s Animal Sanctuary online to ensure a promising match.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube