Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Ryu!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Ryu, the 2 year-old Shiba Inu looking for his forever home!

Ryu may be small, but he's ready for big adventure with the right family. Is it you?

While he looks like the perfect mascot for the FOX 17 station, this sly fox wants a family. Hopefully someone looking for a loyal partner who doesn't mind a little fur, and has time for plenty of walks.

Check out the adoption process with the Kent County Animal Shelter! Ryu and dozens of other pets are ready and waiting to be a companion for someone just like you.