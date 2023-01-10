Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Ryu!

Ryu 2yo Shiba Inu - Courtesy Kent Co Animal Shelter.png
Kent County Animal Shelter
Meet Ryu, the 2 year-old Shiba Inu ready for adoption from the Kent County Animal Shelter!
Ryu 2yo Shiba Inu - Courtesy Kent Co Animal Shelter.png
Posted at 5:57 AM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 05:57:29-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Ryu, the 2 year-old Shiba Inu looking for his forever home!

Ryu may be small, but he's ready for big adventure with the right family. Is it you?

While he looks like the perfect mascot for the FOX 17 station, this sly fox wants a family. Hopefully someone looking for a loyal partner who doesn't mind a little fur, and has time for plenty of walks.

Check out the adoption process with the Kent County Animal Shelter! Ryu and dozens of other pets are ready and waiting to be a companion for someone just like you.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered