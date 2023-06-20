GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Who wants a 70lb lapdog?

OK— too many hands— put 'em down. You'll have to get a hold of Michele's Rescue— quick!

Ryleighe Ann is a 6-year-old recent mama of 9 pups— the latest in a long line of litters she's delivered, so you know she's ready for a good long nap.

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Ryleighe Ann!

Don't worry. Once a good snuggle is done she'll be ready to play— right after she smothers you with love and kisses.

Rye was found as a stray after being seen on Facebook posts trying to give her away. They didn't specify how many litters she's had, but Michele's Rescue tells us it's been a lot for a pup her age.

Eryn Sprenger

They're currently raising funds to get Rye back to tip-top shape — you can find details here — which will include spaying and dental care.

She does well with kids and tolerates other dogs, but shows some signs of food aggression— a home where she can be the center of attention would be ideal.

FOX 17

Big News for Renters!

Michele's Rescue recognizes owning a home may not be possible for many right now, but showing love to an animal in need knows no limits— that's why they've decided to open up fostering opportunities for renters!

It's a case-by-case basis right now, though.

"You must be able to show stability through long-term rental history (in one location) and proof through documentation that your property management/landlord have provided written authorization allowing pets."

—Michele's Rescue

If this sounds like a great way to give back, click here to get involved!