Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Ruby!

This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday we meet Ruby!

Michele's Rescue tell us Ruby spent the first 9 month of her life in a dark and lonely basement. Despite that, she is one of the most loving, sweet, playful and smartest pups you'll ever meet.

Ruby is crate and potty trained.

She would thrive best in a home with a fenced yard so she can enjoy fresh air and sunshine. She is medium-energy and loves to run and play - especially with squeaky toys.

The rescue tells us Ruby loves car rides, walks, and does well on a leash. They also think she would do

