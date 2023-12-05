Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Pablo!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hi everybody— It’s Pet Adoption Tuesday and I'm here to get adopted!

My name is Pablo and I’m a shy guy looking for a quiet home.

I’m 2½ years old and my foster family at Michele’s Rescue calls me a potato— I don’t know what that is, but if you’re looking for a quiet connoisseur of the couch cushions—

—or your bed—

—or a sunny spot on the floor— I’m your pup.

My favorite things are soft blankets, warm hugs, and a good nap!

Other dogs are pretty cool— once I get used to them— and I keep hearing about these things called cats but I’ve never met one. (Honestly—I don’t believe they exist. I think my foster mom made them up as a bedtime story!)

I wasn’t always this eager for a forever home, but after classes with Superior K9 Xperience, I’m so ready to meet you!

Can you give Michele’s Rescue a call and see if we’re a match? Thanks!

Love,

Pablo