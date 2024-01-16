Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Ollie, a cat who traveled all the way from Honduras to find a new home

This week Michele's Rescue introduces us to Ollie the Orangie!

Ollie traveled from Roatan, Honduras to start his new life in the U.S. The rescue partnered with Flight Angels of Roatan to help him find a forever home. The Roatan kitties have lng athletic bodies, large ears, and petite faces. Ollie is estimated to be a year old and very affectionate. They say the cat is comfortable around other cats and would be good with children.

Visit Michele's Resuce's websiteto apply for a meet-and-greet.

The rescue also announce it's created a new initiative, 'Hope for Honduras' to help save hundreds of dogs that they say were abandoned by another shelter in the area. They are trying to find homes for 31 of the dogs. They say it is a huge undertaking involving deportation, transportation on a cargo ship, then driving north over several days to reach their Michigan destination at the end of January. They're looking for fosters and donations to provide medical care when the dogs arrive to the U.S.

Find more information here.

