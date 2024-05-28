Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Norman!

Don't let all those muscles fool you, this is one snuggly bug!

Norman comes to us from the Humane Society of West Michigan (HSWMI) after being found by another shelter in Newaygo County.

FOX 17

This 5-year-old herculean ham can't wait to smother you with love!

Unlike other dogs with selective hearing, Norman truly is deaf, so his next home should be with someone patient enough to adapt to new training methods.

FOX 17

He loves walks— loves treats— has boundless energy so far, and might know just how beautiful that pure white coat is with how much he loves attention.

Norman gets along with other dogs, but hasn't met any cats or children, so the HSWMI says it's important to introduce them slowly.

FOX 17

Ready to bring this big boy home? Check with the Humane Society of West Michigan to set up a meeting!

All you'll need is a big heart and an adaptable spirit.

And maybe a bright collar— you know... for when it snows.