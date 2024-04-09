Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Nala!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Curious, smart, and very sweet-- what more could you want in a furry friend? Nala cannot wait to take her rightful place in your family!

A 2-year-old surrender, this mixed-breed came to Michele's Rescue from a home with other dogs and no structure. Her foster parents have worked with her, building the confidence and poise of someone named for the princess who helped reclaim Pride Rock!

Her royal attendants should be experienced, and older kids who can respect boundaries are best. She's OK with cats, but her past experiences make it more important to be an only-dog.

She does have a couple of requests for her royal attendants, too:

Scratches — of the behind-the-ear and near the butt variety

Chase squirrels

Play fetch

Goof around

Couch cuddles at the end of the day

If Nala is the right dog for you, contact Michele's Rescue for a meet-&-greet!

Looking for a rewarding way to give back to an animal in need? Michele's Rescue needs 4 fosters to help their Hope for Honduras initiative. Take in bi-lingual pups (bilingual fosters not required - just those with a big heart!), and help them find homes around West Michigan!

The rescue is hosting 2 adoption events coming up— April 13 and 27. They're looking for towels and other comfort items to help make transitioning animals from their old lives to new families as easy as possible. Find more about all the ways you can get involved with Michele's Rescue here.