GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Looking for a doll-faced playmate who loves to take all the walkies?

Molly is your gal!

Humane Society of West Michigan Pet Adoption Tuesday - Meet Molly from Humane Society of West Michigan

At 6 ¾-years-old, this jet-black retriever cannot wait to be your friend!

She’s hanging out with Humane Society of West Michigan, loves to play and hit the trails (or the sidewalks, or the backyard).

This pup does OK with cats, but they’re not sure how she’ll do in a home with other dogs.

If you’re ready for this 70lb-snuggle bug to join your family, check out the adoption process here!

