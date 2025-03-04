Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Miss Lola!

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Fiery, energetic, bouncy, and mischievous— these are not the adjectives used to describe Lola.

In fact, her foster mom says Miss Lola is looking for a lap full of snacks on a comfy couch with someone to binge-watch their favorite shows.

Lola’s a little shy and prefers to stay at the outer edges of the pack— but warms up quickly to calm humans and animals alike.

Harbor Humane Society Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Lola from Harbor Humane Society!

Her foster mom is proud to say Lola is house trained and crate trained, and is a champ at taking meds when needed (so long as they are hidden in a treat, of course!).

If you’ve got room on your couch for this little lady, check out the Harbor Humane Society’s website to get the adoption process started!

