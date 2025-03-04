Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Miss Lola!

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Fiery, energetic, bouncy, and mischievous— these are not the adjectives used to describe Lola.
In fact, her foster mom says Miss Lola is looking for a lap full of snacks on a comfy couch with someone to binge-watch their favorite shows.
Lola’s a little shy and prefers to stay at the outer edges of the pack— but warms up quickly to calm humans and animals alike.
Her foster mom is proud to say Lola is house trained and crate trained, and is a champ at taking meds when needed (so long as they are hidden in a treat, of course!).
If you’ve got room on your couch for this little lady, check out the Harbor Humane Society’s website to get the adoption process started!
