GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Martin!

This handsome guy is looking for a chance to get out of the Kent County Animal Shelter and relax.

Martin loves crunchy treats (which the Kent County Animal Shelter tells us means the cheap kind), sniffing, walks and lots of cuddling.

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Martin

The Kent County Animal Shelter says Martin prefers humans to animals. The ideal adopter or foster for Martin would be one who is willing to give him time and make some adjustments for him as he settles into a new environment.

The shelter says Martin is a sensitive soul. But, once he trusts you, he’ll look at you with loving googly eyes forever.

Living at the shelter has been particularly stressful for Martin. The animal shelter says despite all the love and attention they give him, they know it’s not a replacement for a home.

The shelter says Martin would thrive in a calm, routine environment where he is the only pet.

If you’re interested in learning more about Martin, contact the Kent County Animal Shelter at (616) 632-7300.

