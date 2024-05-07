Pet Adoption Tuesday: 'Mamacita' looking for a family to love

Michele's Rescue is hoping to help another pup rescued from a shelterin Roatan, Honduras.

Meet Mamacita! She's described as 4 years old and around 35 pounds.

The rescue says Mamacita was found in the back field of an abandoned shelter in Roatan, pregnant. Despite being rushed to the vet, she lost her litter. It's what inspired her name.

Mamacita is said to be very laid-back, and "sweet-as-honey". She loves to give affection. This pup is lower energy and loves napping. She's fully crate and potty trained, and is learning cues like "sit" and "go to your bed."

Michele's says Mamacita is dog and cat friendly, and would do best in a calm, quiet home.

Apply to meet her on Michele's Rescue's website.

