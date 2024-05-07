Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Pet Adoption Tuesday: 'Mamacita' looking for a family to love

photo shows black dog approximately 35 pounds sitting on green grass
Posted at 8:22 AM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 09:31:28-04

Michele's Rescue is hoping to help another pup rescued from a shelterin Roatan, Honduras.

Meet Mamacita! She's described as 4 years old and around 35 pounds.

The rescue says Mamacita was found in the back field of an abandoned shelter in Roatan, pregnant. Despite being rushed to the vet, she lost her litter. It's what inspired her name.

Mamacita is said to be very laid-back, and "sweet-as-honey". She loves to give affection. This pup is lower energy and loves napping. She's fully crate and potty trained, and is learning cues like "sit" and "go to your bed."

Michele's says Mamacita is dog and cat friendly, and would do best in a calm, quiet home.

Apply to meet her on Michele's Rescue's website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book