Pet adoption Tuesday: Meet Lorelai

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Lorelai!

This almost-four-year-old single mom was found walking the streets of South Carolina with her puppy.

Lorelai’s puppy has been adopted and now she’s searching for her forever home.

Lorelai is very active outside but mellow when indoors. She would make a great buddy for a runner or jogger.

Lorelai gets along well with other dogs but doesn’t love cats. A house without cats would be the best fit for her.

She gets along great with kids and has been busy learning a ton of commands.

If you think you might have room for Lorelai in your life, you can find more information about her online at Mackenzie’s Animal Sanctuary.

