Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Lincoln!

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — Hiking buddy, beach bum, happy ol' snuggler -- this 6-year-old labrador mix cannot wait to join your pack!

Lincoln has been entertaining child volunteers at Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary ever since finding his way there.

He loves older kids and getting outdoors. No matter if you're heading to the backwoods for a hike or the beach to play in the waves, Lincoln is up for it.

Don't get him wrong, though— he likes snuggling up on the couch just as much as the next pup— but if adventure is to be had, he is in.

Find out how to make this sweet furball a member of your pack here.

