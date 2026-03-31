Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Kahran!

WEST MICHIGAN — This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday we meet Kahran, a friendly pup available for adoption from the Humane Society of West Michigan.

You can learn more about the adoption process here.

Free Vaccine Clinic for First Responders and Veterans

"We are hosting a FREE pet vaccine clinic for First Responders and Veterans on Thursday, April 2nd, from 2:00pm to 5:00pm at the Plainfield Township Fire Department. To schedule an appointment, please email Ashley at adahl@hswestmi.org."

Spring Break Camp is back at Humane Society of West Michigan!

Looking for something fun, meaningful, and animal-filled for spring break? We’ve got you covered! Camp takes place April 6–9 from 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM for kids ages 5–12. Your camper will spend the week meeting and learning about shelter pets, creating fun crafts and projects, playing games, and making new friends. Spots are limited, and our camps fill quickly. Click here to register.

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