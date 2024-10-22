Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Jo!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Shy at first, but oh so snuggly once I do!

Hi! My name is Jo — I'm 3 years old and from Honduras.

It hasn’t been easy getting here, so I’m looking for a home where I can lounge in the lap of lazy luxury.

Other dogs are OK, but I prefer a home without younger kids— even better? A fenced-in backyard where I can run and explore!

Can’t wait to meet you!

Your Honduran Princess,

Jo

Currently residing with a lovely foster family with Michele’s Rescue. They can help you get the process started to bring me home!