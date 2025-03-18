Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Jet!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Looking for a marathon buddy? Have we got the furball for you!

—More blur-ball, am I right?

I'll see myself out.

Jet is looking to play— with you, other dogs, kids (probably the older kind, since he is still working out understanding just how strong he is), but really anyone who loves being outside as much as Jet does.

This high-octane 3-year-old is waiting for a family who loves to be active.

He doesn't have experience with cats yet, so they can't say for sure just how much fun they would have with Jet as a fur-brother.

If you've got a yard that needs to be filled with pay time, zoomies, and so much love, check out the adoption process on the Humane Society of West Michigan website.

