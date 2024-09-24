Watch Now
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Halo!

Halo
Michele's Rescue
Halo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A goofy little angel is ready to find a haven in your home!

Halo is a 10-month-old Doberman/German Shephard mix with who does well with other dogs and kids.

He loves bell peppers of all colors and cucumber ends and to be where his people are; offering his services as a weighted blanket at night or keeping your feet warm and comfy under the desk while you work from home.

This pup takes a while to warm up, but will often use you as his personal sofa once he does!

If you’re interested in bringing Halo into your home, reach out to Michele’s Rescue for more info!

