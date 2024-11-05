Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Gunter!

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — Gunter comes from a big family and can't wait to join yours!
There's just one catch— You have to love him forever.
And how could you not? At 5-years-old, he's a sweet soul who's old enough to know when to take it easy, but still has the energy for adventure when it's time!
This brindled boy came from a home with 10 dogs and 20 cats— so fur-siblings are not an issue. He loves a good playtime session, the occasional snuggle, or just hanging out with his toys and family.
If an always smiley, always friendly demeanor sounds about right to you, reach out to Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary for more on how to make Gunter a part of your family!
