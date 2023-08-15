Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Gouda, Havarti, and Cheddar!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gouda, Havarti, and Cheddar sound like a decent spread for your next charcuterie board— but these chunks of cuteness are looking to stay for more than you next party!

The trio was found in a Costco parking lot and taken in by Michele's Rescue.

Michele's Rescue

Mama, Gouda, and two of her kittens are ready to add a little flavor to your home! She is a super friendly, happy cat who's just as comfortable with humans— especially kids!— as she is other cats or dogs. She adores snuggling on your lap, too.

Michele's Rescue

Havarti is one slice off the old block— she's calm and chill but would love to play with kids and other kitties.

Michele's Rescue

Cheddar may seem like a misnomer but don't be fooled— this black cat is sharp! She's adventurous and playful, and can't wait for the snugglefest at the end of a long day of discovery. In fact that's the only time she would stay still enough to get a picture.

If you think any of these three cuties would pair well with your family, reach out to Michele's Rescue to start the adoption process.