WEST OLIVE, Mich. — At 45lbs, 4-month-old Gizmo hopes to leave an impression on your heart (and maybe find room on your couch!)

Harbor Humane Society Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Gizmo from Harbor Humane Society

Don’t get him wrong, he loves all of his fur-siblings and his foster mom at Harbor Humane Society— but it’s time for this hunk of happiness to find a home of his own.

His favorite things to do are snuggle, play with other dogs and cats, cuddle, chew on toys, and take long snoozes on the couch.

And though he might need his own couch soon, he’d love nothing more than to share it with you!

If Gizmo sounds like the right pup to add to your family, reach out to Harbor Humane Society for more info on the adoption process!

