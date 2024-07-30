Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Gamma, Theta, Eta, and Zeta!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's Kitten Season and foster homes like those who work with Michele's Rescue are brimming with little ones looking to grown in your family!

In fact, they have a litter of 4 kittens who will be ready for forever homes soon!

ZETA

A gray, striped lady who knows just how beautiful her eyes are. Little Zeta has a friendly personality and loves people and dogs!

ETA

A gray, striped tortoise-shell sweetheart! This shy girl will take a bit to get comfortable, but once she does— prepare yourself for snuggles and the loudest little happy pur.

THETA

A sweet face and a stunning stare— Theta is the only boy in the litter. His mesmerizing eyes have captured the hearts of his foster family— both humans and canine alike!

GAMMA

And then there's Gamma, a sleek, swift, black cat ready to put a spell on you! Her favorite game to play is pouncing on her brother, Theta, and she takes her toy mouse everywhere she goes!

All 4 were spayed/neutered Monday, so it will be a little bit before they can come home with you, but to meet the siblings and see if they are the right addition to your home, check out the Michele's Rescue website for more!