GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Do you have room in your home for this sweetie?

The Kent County Animal Shelter brought Francis to the FOX 17 studio for Pet Adoption Tuesday!

Kent County Animal Shelter

The 9-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix is a big ball of love— weighing in at 64lbs, this silver-coated boy loves to play ball and has spent his time at KCAS learning a few commands.

To set up a meeting with Francis, head to the shelter's website to sign up!