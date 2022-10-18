Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Foo Foo

It's one of our favorite days of the week— Pet Adoption Tuesday!

Today we meet Foo Foo!

FOX 17

Foo Foo is a young bunny who came to the shelter as a stray after someone found her hopping around the city. Now, she’s hoping to find her forever home.

Foo Foo is a calm bunny who loves to snack on apples.

According to Angela Hollinshead with the Kent County Animal Shelter, some rabbits can be trained to use a litter box.

If you or someone you know is looking to add a furry companion, check out the Kent Co Animal Shelter website!