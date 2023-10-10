Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Dozer and the fosters who open their hearts and homes to rescue animals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's Pet Adoption Tuesday!

Today we take a step back from our usual jovially-natured pet introduction to highlight the amazing —and hard— work done by animal rescues and their network of foster families.

Meet Dozer— a 4-month-old pup in the midst of recovery thanks to everyone at Michele's Rescue.

Michele's Rescue

While this ball of fuzz and love is going to make an amazing partner for a family very soon, his future wasn't always so bright.

Dozer was abandoned at a local emergency animal hospital with torn ligaments and 3rd-degree burns to all four legs and his sweet face.

Michele's Rescue

The vets knew right away this was no accident.

No matter, though— behind these soft gray eyes lies the heart of a fighter, and in his corner has been a network of amazing people.

Michele's Rescue

From the vets who saved his life, to the foster volunteers who helped him through daily bandage changes, and sleepless nights, and slowly introduced him to loving people, Dozer was never alone on his long road to recovery.

Today, Dozer is the happiest of pups who loves cheese, peanut butter, and a good snuggle. He should be medically cleared for adoption in about a month.

Michele's Rescue

He's still walking with a splint, but Dozer will —well— bulldoze right through to his happy new beginning; a fur-ever family selected carefully by the people who open their hearts and homes to animals like this every day.

Make no mistake, the process for adoption is not simple, and not all applicants are selected. Protecting vulnerable animals like Dozer is exactly why.

Fostering animals takes a lot of patience. Even if the animal comes to them without any health issues or a known history of abuse, fosters train each animal in the basic commands, test their temperament towards other animals, kids, noisy places, crate tolerance, make a record of their exercise and energy levels, and so many other things.

These animals deserve a stable, permanent place to thrive. Working with caring vets and fosters gives rescues like Michele's a first-hand look at what kind of home truly matches their needs.

If you think you've got what it takes to show an animal what love and care can feel like while on their way to a permanent family, reach out to Michele's Rescue for volunteer opportunities.

Not able to give your time? Donations of everything from funding to supplies are always a massive help!