Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Dove!

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — Let your heart fly away with this sweet girl!

Dove is ready for love, furry friends, and a fur-ever family.

Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary

At just 6 months old, she is working hard on her commands – sit, stay, and come are favorites!

She may be the key to peace between cats and dogs, being extra gentle with kitty friends and taking a slow— but enthusiastic— approach to other dogs.

Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary

Dove’s sibling just had their DNA tested, giving the folks at Mackenzie’s Animal Shelter a good idea of what makes Dove such a sweetie.

Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary

She’s 8% Australian cattle dog (Maybe a distant cousin of a beloved blue heeler?) 9% American Bulldog, 11% Labrador Retriever, and 72% American Pit Pull Terrier—all breeds known and raised for their protection of the home and love of their human pack.

Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary

Fill out the adoption survey on the Mackenzie’s website to set up a meet’n’greet with Dove!