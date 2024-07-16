Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Dove!

Dove - Winking
Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary
Dove - Winking
Posted at 7:02 AM, Jul 16, 2024

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — Let your heart fly away with this sweet girl!

Dove is ready for love, furry friends, and a fur-ever family.

Dove - Pretty Pitty Smile

At just 6 months old, she is working hard on her commands – sit, stay, and come are favorites!

She may be the key to peace between cats and dogs, being extra gentle with kitty friends and taking a slow— but enthusiastic— approach to other dogs.

Dove - With Litter and Mom

Dove’s sibling just had their DNA tested, giving the folks at Mackenzie’s Animal Shelter a good idea of what makes Dove such a sweetie.

Dove - Ears perked

She’s 8% Australian cattle dog (Maybe a distant cousin of a beloved blue heeler?) 9% American Bulldog, 11% Labrador Retriever, and 72% American Pit Pull Terrier—all breeds known and raised for their protection of the home and love of their human pack.

Dove - Chewing on toy

Fill out the adoption survey on the Mackenzie’s website to set up a meet’n’greet with Dove!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book