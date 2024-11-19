GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If love at first sight and cuddles are your thing, then you and Dolly speak the same language.

She already wants to cover you with kisses and spend the rest of her days snuggled up next to her humans.

Michele's Rescue! Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Dolly from Michele's Rescue!

At 2-years-old, Dolly will use all of her 45lbs to keep you warm on those chilly nights, or after a brisk walk.

This mixed-breed babe loves adults and older kids, and female dogs, but loud noises are not a favorite. (Her ideal family would be one who could help her with that.)

If Dolly is just the girl for you, reach out to Michele’s Rescue for more on how to adopt her!

