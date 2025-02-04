Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Doc!

This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday we meet Doc, available for adoption through Harbor Humane!

Doc is 2.5 months old and has lived with a foster family since he arrived from Tennessee on Jan. 15.

His favorite things include:



Shoes

Laps

Anything that squeaks

Chasing ice cubes skidding across the floor

His foster family says he's not a barker and has a great start on house training. They say he's an all-around happy-go-lucky, medium-energy pup.

Find more information on how to adopt here.

Harbor Humane is also preparing for a huge adoption event soon.

Harbor Humane

'Our Brewing Company' in Holland is hosting the event on Feb. 15, 2025 from 2-5 p.m. 17 puppies are searching for homes. The brewery is offering a special raffle

