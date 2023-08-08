GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Daphne!

This 3-month-old pup is the last of her litter looking to find her forever home.

FOX 17

If you are looking for a sweet girl who loves to show affection, Daphne is the dog for you!

As you can see in the video, she will jump into your arms to shower you with kisses.

Daphne!

If Daphne sounds like the perfect fit for your family, reach out to the Humane Society of West Michigan to start the adoption process.

And while you're mulling that over, you can help support their efforts to find loving homes for animals of all kinds!

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Daphne!

Now through September 1, your next pint will help paws of all shapes and sizes in their Paws Pub Crawl. Grab a punch card (Just $10!) and head to participating breweries to get started. Once your punch card is full, bring it back to HSWMI for exclusive apparel.

Coming up on October 7, Bark in the Dark brings together dogs and dog lovers of all ages for the 11th year in a row. Mark your calendar and check back as more information becomes available!