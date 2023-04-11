Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Clovis!

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — This kiss-a-bull pup had to choose 'fighter' in order to become the 'lover' you see here.

Mackenzie's Animal Shelter

Clovis— a name meaning renowned fighter— was barely a furry skeleton when he was brought to Mackenzie's Animal Shelter. This sweet boy fought hard right beside the caretakers at MAS, and is now ready for a family looking to share his love and maybe their lap (OK, definitely their lap).

FOX 17 sat down with this 5-year-old brindled babe, who told us just what he's looking for.

Likes

Humans— especially the small ones! They're so full of energy and giggles!

Snuggles— I like to feel so warm and safe.

Treats— need I say more?

Dislikes

Cats

"I have all the love in the world to give, if only I am given a chance."

—Clovis

—OK, fine. He didn't tell us with words. Communicating with animals can be a lot easier than with some humans, though, and the folks at Mackenzie's have done a lot of work to find out just what kind of home would be best for this boy.

If Clovis sounds like the right match for you, head to the Mackenzie's Animal Shelter website!