LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — He’s just a simple country pup at heart! This 10-year-old scholar of the woods cannot wait to spend his golden years with a quiet family.

“A laid-back home just me and my humans would be ideal," he told FOX 17. "And a few low-key adventures at nearby hiking trails to help me relive my younger days sounds so nice.”

We speak dog, ok? Just go with it.

Mackenzie's Animal Shelter Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Cletus!

Cletus loves his people once he gets to know them but prefers fully grown humans and no other pets.

Does this old hound sound right for your home? Check with Mackenzie’s Animal Sanctuary to find out.