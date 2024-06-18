Watch Now
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Chubbs!
Posted at 9:34 AM, Jun 18, 2024

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary brings us Chubbs, a 4-year-old beagle looking for a comfy couch and a family to love!

Chubbs was surrendered by a family who couldn't afford treatments for heartworm. He's almost recovered and is now in need of a home.

He is good with kids and other dogs.

His wish list would include a family with a big yard who love to take walks and help him satisfy his curious nature.

Mackenzie's is looking for a foster home to take care of Chubbs while he finishes up recovery. Foster-to-adopt is available!

For more information, keep an eye for him on the Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary website!

