GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Bullet!

This 9-year-old boy is looking for his forever home.

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Bullet!

Bullet may be getting older, but that doesn’t slow him down one bit.

This sweet boy loves going for car rides and snuggling up with people.

FOX 17

A smart boy, Bullet loves to show off how he can sit and shake in exchange for his favorite treats.

The Kent County Animal Shelter says Bullet needs, wants and adores pets and scratches from people.

FOX 17

If you are interested in adopting Bullet, contact the Kent County Animal Shelter.

Adopters, fosters and volunteers are needed more than ever at shelters in West Michigan.

The Kent County Animal Shelter reports many area shelters are approaching capacity.More than 750 stray cats and dogs entered KCAS’s care alone since January.

FOX 17

Community members are urged to adopt or foster one of the many animals who need loving homes. Those unable to add a furry friend to their homes are encouraged to volunteer at any of the animal shelters in the region.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube