Looking to add another fur-sibling to your pack?

May we suggest Brother?

Michele's Rescue Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Brother from Michele's Rescue!

This 2-year-old tabby cannot wait to join your family!

Whether you’ve got a dog, kids, or other cats, this chill dude is good with them all and will greet everyone with his signature happy meow.

His only requirements are a snuggly lap to spend his evenings on and a family to love.

If this sounds like you, check out the Michele’s Rescue website for more on how to bring Brother home!

