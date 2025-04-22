Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Brody!

This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday we meet Brody, a cat available for adoption from Michele's Rescue!

The rescue says Brody love pets and has very soft fur. He also likes to play, especially with other kitties and with cat toys. Brody loves to sit in the cat condo and watch birds. They say he gets along with everyone, including kids and friendly dogs.

You can meet Brody at the PetSmart on 28th Street in Grand Rapids.

Apply to adopt Brody at michelesrescue.com.

