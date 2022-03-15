Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Brisco and Radar

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Animal Shelter is highlighting two special pups this week: Brisco and Radar.

Volunteers say Brisco is short and stocky and very social.

They say he's friendly and likes to play with other dogs.

He enjoys going on day trips to the park.

He is about three years old and is ready to find his forever home.

Radar is also about three years old and full of energy.

The shelter says he's a little cautious when you first meet him but once he's comfortable, he's very social.

Radar runs

Radar loves his toys! He’s looking for a family to play with for the rest of his days.

If you'd like to adopt either of these pups, you can reach out to the Kent County Animal Shelter at (616) 632-7300.

