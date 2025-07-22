Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Brad!

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday we meet Brad, who is available for adoption through Harbor Humane.

Harbor Humane says they have a lot of puppies available for adoption right now.

Brad is a 4-month-old puppy who "believes toys are the meaning of life and snuggles are the ultimate reward," according to Harbor Humane.

Harbor Humane

More fun facts about Brad:



Can hear a squeaker from any room

Thinks your lap is the best seat in the house

Has perfected the "puppy eyes" for maximum treat acquisition

Will follow you around just for the chance to snuggle (and maybe snag a toy or sock)

Harbor Humane

If you're interested in adopting, find more information here.

Harbor Humane also hopes you'll put their "Putts for Paws" event on your calendar. It's happening Sept. 12.

Harbor Humane

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube