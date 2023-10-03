Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Boss!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Happy Tuesday! Today we meet Boss, a 6-year-old mixed-breed dog who loves attention.

Boss cannot wait to be your travel buddy— looking for any excuse to go for a ride!

FOX 17 // Chris Bovia

This nearly-70lb lover does great with other dogs but hasn't had any experience with cats or kids.

If you'd like to see if Boss is a good fit for your family, head to the Humane Society of West Michigan website.

Mark your Calendars!

If you're looking to help dogs (and pets of all kinds) in West Michigan, come out to Bark in the Dark on October 7! FOX 17 is proud to partner with this event. Join us and the Human Society of West Michigan for games, prizes, food, and more!

You can help Empty the Shelters during Adopt-a-Boo October 14. Come down to this one-day event where fees to adopt all adult cats, dogs, and small animals will be waived!!

For some Halloween fun, bring the kids trick-or-treating at their haunted trail! The Howl 'N Boo Kid's Night Out features a costume contest, spooky stories, games, and pizza, but the most fun will be spending time with all the HSWMI animals! Head to the shelter on October 20 to join in!