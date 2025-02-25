Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Bootsie!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Looking for a chill friend with the sweetest meow?

This sleek jungle kitty is ready to join suburbia!

Bootsie is from Roatan, Honduras where (after a brief stint as their daily greeter) he joined the staff at a medical facility, helping brighten their day and entertain patients before hopping a ride to the U.S. to see if Michele’s Rescue could help him find a forever home!

This petite, 7.5lbs guy is long and lean, loves to snuggle, and does great with other cats and kids! While he hasn’t spent time with dogs, Bootsie’s attitude gives his foster mama the idea that he might enjoy a home with an older, more calm dog.

If Bootsie sounds like the cat for you, reach out to Michele’s Rescue to get the adoption process started!

