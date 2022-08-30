Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Boo

Meet Boo!

This big boy loves to snuggle up on your lap.

If you are looking for 90-pounds of pure love, look no further than Boo.

Boo is a 4-year-old mixed breed who loves to go for walks.

This gentle giant gets along well with kids and enjoys going for car rides.

Boo has made some doggy friends, but he doesn’t get along with every dog. He’ll need to meet any potential animal siblings before going to his new home.

If you are interested in adopting Boo, you can go to Mackenzie’s Animal Sanctuary’s website for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube