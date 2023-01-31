Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Bodie!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Bodie!

This sweet 1-year-old cat had a rough start to life but is happily recovering with a foster family.

When Bodie arrived at Michele’s Rescue, he had an embedded flea collar and was covered in fleas, dirt and sores. The shelter says Bodie was also completely blind, but his eyes were causing him so much pain the vet recommended immediately removing them.

Michele's Rescue

Bodie’s eyes are fully healed now and he spends his days playing with toys and snuggling with his foster mom.

He may be blind, but that doesn’t stop Bodie from following his foster mom around the house. According to the rescue, he never wants to leave her side and loves people.

Michele’s Rescue says Bodie settles in very quickly and learns his way around rooms very well.

Michele's Rescue

Bodie loves jumping up onto his foster mom’s bed, getting lots of pets and eating squeeze treats.

Bodie is hoping to find his forever home. If you think you have room for Bodie in your home, check out Michele’s Rescue for information on adopting.

You can follow along with Bodie’s recovery updates and make a donation to help cover his surgery costs here.

